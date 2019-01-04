Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Clear
now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( get ready for a blast of some spring air today and saturday as beautiful sunny skies lead to highs in the lower to mid 40's á warmth we typically see in march. despite the possibility for a few overnight clouds, skies remain sunny for saturday with highs remaining near the middle 40's. what little snow we have on the ground will be melted significantly these next two days. cloudy skies return sunday lowering our highs to the upper 30's with breezy conditions. rain showers look to move in late on sunday and may transition to a brief wintry mix on monday morning. however, highs return to near 40 on monday with icy roads not a major concern. sunny skies return for tuesday and wednesday with highs sinking to the middle and then lower 30's respectively. as clouds build into the end of the week so do temperatures to the middle 30's with the threat for more rain next friday. today: sunny. highs: low to mid 40s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid to upper 20s. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. saturday: thanks jon
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
