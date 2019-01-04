Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( get ready for a blast of some spring air today and saturday as beautiful sunny skies lead to highs in the lower to mid 40's á warmth we typically see in march. despite the possibility for a few overnight clouds, skies remain sunny for saturday with highs remaining near the middle 40's. what little snow we have on the ground will be melted significantly these next two days. cloudy skies return sunday lowering our highs to the upper 30's with breezy conditions. rain showers look to move in late on sunday and may transition to a brief wintry mix on monday morning. however, highs return to near 40 on monday with icy roads not a major concern. sunny skies return for tuesday and wednesday with highs sinking to the middle and then lower 30's respectively. as clouds build into the end of the week so do temperatures to the middle 30's with the threat for more rain next friday. today: sunny. highs: low to mid 40s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid to upper 20s. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. saturday: thanks jon