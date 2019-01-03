Extra Speed Enforcement

Clear
of january and while time may be flying by quickly... law enforcement wants you to slow down. all through january, the rochester police department, olmsted county sheriff's department, and the minnesota state patrol will have extra enforcement on highways 14 and 63. just this morning during rush hour there were 2 olmsted county deputies, 3 state troopers, and 2 rochester pá d officers on highway 63 from stewartville to rochester... along with 1 trooper and 4 deputies on highway 14 from byron to rochester. and while you may wonder why they announce when extra enforcement is on the way... one officer says its all about safety on the roads.xxx "the idea is not to go out there and just write a bunch of citations. the idea is to go out there and try to make the roadways safer and deter the behavior. we see a lot of aggressive driving and speeding and we know that's a major cause in serious accidents so we really want to make the drive safer for the morning and afternoon commute." leutenant faudskar (fodá scar) says this is definitely (not the last time you'll be seeing increased enforcement in
