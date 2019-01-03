Speech to Text for Fire Dept Racks Up Most Blood Donations

putting out flames isn't the only thing rochester fire department is good at á they're also pretty phenomenal at rallying support for blood donations. olmsted county first responders took part in a competition to see who could donate the most blood... and fire crews tallied up 126 pints. collectively the fire department... gold cross... sheriff's office and police station brought in 413 blood donations. the drive á organized by mayo clinic á ran from september to new year's eve. firefighter mandee marx hopes their win will raise more awareness about the importance of giving blood. "it's important to donate blood because you never know maybe it's one of your loved ones or family members that need the blood and you want it to be there. just to go out and donate and be able to give back is a great gift." the fire department is set to receive a shiny trophy from mayo clinic.