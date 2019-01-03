Speech to Text for Voices So Loud They Reach D.C.

road for new members sworn in to the uásá congress today.. including one of minnesota's own. jim hagedorn... was on the ballot multiple times before being elected to represent minnesota's 1st conressional district. tonight á a group in rochester is meeting in an effort to have their voices reach capitol hill. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended the event this evening, brooke? katie, george, indivisible rochester is a group encouraging its members to get involved in the political process and stand up for values... which is exactly what happened tonight. take a look. "i'm asking you to support hr 1 this bill will expand voter registration, implement fair reádistricting, ban voter purging, and restore the vra the voter rights act, thanks." these women are gathering to be heard. "there we go, i got that sent." they're sending messages through social media, email, and phone, to press their new congressman jim hagedorn to do three things. "we're hoping that he will be inclusive with all of the voices of his constituents in our community as well as were requesting that he support the first bill that is being introduced to the house hr1." lastlyá they're pushing hagedorn to unblock his twitter critics. "he hasn't blocked you yet... he hasn't but i haven't said anything yet!" because while these women (are practicing their rights by reaching out to those in power, increasingly they feel their rights are being ignored. "it feels like were in a bit of a slippery slope if our elected officials are able to block us on social media if they're not holding the town halls that they promised to have as mr. hagedorn promised to have during his election then those are avenues for engaging with our elected officials that are being cut off and then that feels like an erosion of democracy." so as tonight comes to a close, dozens of letters are on their way to dác, their authors demanding to be heard and in an email to kimt, representative hagedorn said, "as provisions of hár 1 are formally introduced and considered, i will review the legislation and offer my views."/// thank you brooke. and in response to the blocking of social media accounts he said quote "there are plenty of avenues for constituents to formally offer their views to members of congressá uás mail, email, telephone, in person meetings, etc. our office will not