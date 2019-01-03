Speech to Text for Where are the body cameras?

while body cameras are budgeted for the 2018/2019 year for the albert lea police department... officers were not wearing cameras. the department's goal is to roll out the new gear between march and june. the freeborn county sheriff will add body cams too. in the meantime unless dash cameras captured the incident there won't be any video evidence to help in the investigation./// in october... the freeborn county sheriff announced the department would be equipping all deputies on duty with body cameras. they were hoping to add the cameras by early january... but the process is taking longer. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us now... isabella á what's the reason for the delay?xxx katie and george... sheriff kurt freitag tells me all of the body cameras arrived at the beginning of december but before they deploy them... they have to start the training process.xxx "it actually captures quite a bit of activity at a wide angle." sheriff kurt freitag is excited about the 23 body cameras that just arrived. he's already thinking about the role the new technology will play in serving freeborn county. "hopefully in most situations it captures most of the event so we can determine what took place." freitag is picturing how the cameras will help. "it will certainly help us review cases where we used force on somebody, and in the case of today áá lethal force." incorporating the new gear has taken somewhat longer than freitag expected. "some things have taken a little bit of time, there's our retention schedule and then coordinating between us and it." once his deputies get trained on the equipment áá the sheriff believes the cameras will provide another set of mucháneeded eyes. "the combination between onboard video and the cars and our watchguard body worn cameras is just going to increase our abilities to get things recorded that otherwise we wouldn't have been able to record them." katie and george... sheriff freitag tells me he anticipates the department will start using the cameras at the beginning of