'Break the Chain' a look at human trafficking

A documentary is circulating around Iowa in hopes of raising awareness about human trafficking.

Posted: Thu Jan 03 20:39:48 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 20:39:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

shown to dozens of north iowans as a way to bring awareness to human trafficking. according to those with crisis intervention the hope is to identify the signs of someone in danger or even the different types of trafficking. terri ploeger (plagueár) of garner drives to mason city for work everyday and says she always looks at the truck stops on the way home to see if she notices anthing out of the ordinary... such as people who may seem out of place or alone, or letting others speak for them. one thing that really stood out to her... the ways some of these people are brought in to the trafficking world.xxx . they were talking a lot about the drug abuse and drugs are an issue in for people that are addicted they're more willing to do anything that they can to get the drugs so i can see very easily. there are a number of other showings throughout the north iowa area... for that list you can head over to káiámát dot com and find this story under local
