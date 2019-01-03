Clear
Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Posted: Thu Jan 03 16:45:15 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 16:45:15 PST 2019
Posted By: Sara Knox

some of us have been able to enjoy more sunshine than others as a brief pack of thin clouds have made their way over the northern portion of the viewing area. filtered sunshine will last through the evening then skies will begin to clear out once again dropping temps into the middle 20s á which is right where our normal highs are for this time of the year. warmer air from the plains will pump in for friday, pushing temps up near record breaking numbers. the weekend will begin on a much warmer, and sunnier, note than normal before clouds move back in for sunday. mild conditions highlight the weekend, but another weak system looks to make way into the area by late sunday night and through monday. this system brings with it clouds and a slight chance for a wintry mixture alongside cooler temps in the upper 30s. sunshine returns for tuesday and wednesday with mild temperatures. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid 20s. winds: west southwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: mostly sunny. highs: low to mid 40s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. friday night:
Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

