Speech to Text for Officer-Involved Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing our coverage of an officer involved shooting in albert lea. officers responded to a 9á1á1 call involving an individual behind the 300 block of court street. witnesses say a man was holding a knife when officers drew their weapons... and then fatally shot him. officers attempted to save his life... but he was pronounced dead at the scene. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox has been covering this story all day... jeremiah what's the scene like at this hour? xxx george, katie... you can see the freeborn county sheriff's office and the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension are behind me still on scene investigating the deadly shooting. it was a disturbing wake up for some residents in the neighborhood this morning as first responders got on scene. i spoke to a witness who didn't want to go on camera... he says there was screaming then he saw officers draw their weapon and fire three shots towards the victim. the witness believes situations like this one add to the disconnect between police and the citizens they serve.xxx i understand police have to do their duties and there's consequences that come with it, but there's other ways to handle things instead of just shooting a person. i'm told the officers on scene were placed on standard adminstrative leave. the bácáa is conducting a independent investigation into the incident and tell kimt that there will be more information coming tomorrow. live in albert lea á jeremiah wilcox á kimt thank you jeremiah. the medical examiner will release the cause of death and the identity of the man once his family has