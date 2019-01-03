Speech to Text for Mental Health Patients Tax Emergency Rooms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a mental health crisis is now impacting emergency rooms around the uás. according to a government report eár visits increased by 14 percent from 2006 to 2014 with... and nearly half of those patients were suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues. the new community health clinic in mason city looks to make sure local eárs don't become crowded. right now the facility has nine mental health rooms... and a number of people battling mental illnesses come in to see a therapist daily. the clinic's operator says she knew dental care was needed in north iowa á but she didn't realize the demand for (mental healtchare. mental health is a very close second and i would think in the near future it would surpass the dental need. kruckenberg says they do have room to expand in the near future. they are currently only using five of the nine therapist