$150,000 for Channel One Food Bank

The organization that helps feed the hungry is getting a big boost

Posted: Thu Jan 03 16:40:23 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 16:40:23 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for $150,000 for Channel One Food Bank

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you sara./// a local food bank serving southeastern minnesota is receiving a generous grant. the saint paul based otto bremer trust gave channel one regional food bank a oneáhundredá fiftyáthousand dollar grant. the food bank says financial gifts such as this one are what enable them to feed trucks and gas and driver time, agency relations staff to make sure that all of our programs are healthy and safe for everyone, outreach work, all of that costs money. just this last year á channel one fed more than 100á thousand people in
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
