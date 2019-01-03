Clear
Drivers excited about the low gas prices

The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa is now below $2.

if you're looking to take a road trip this weekend - you won't have to worry much about prices at the gas pump. according to triple a - the average price for a gallon of gas is a dollar and 97 cents in iowa - while in minnesota - it's 2 dollars and 10 cents. and that's making drivers happy. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at murphy u-s-a in mason city. alex - how busy are the pumps?xxx gas prices really low-lintro-3 amy - it's been fairly steady here at murphy u-s-a...which is in front of walmart in mason city. gas prices really low-lintro-2 a gallon of gas here costs a dollar-85. speaking with drivers today - they say the low prices are a welcome sight to see.xxx gas prices really low-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:gas prices low in iowa and minnesota mason city, ia nat mike sorensen of hampton is coming home from medical appointments in rochester... and stopped to fill up in mason city. he remembers when gas prices were much lower than today's. lowerthird2line:mike sorensen hampton, ia "i think there's been a time where we were buying gas for 50 cents a gallon." lowerthird2line:gas prices low in iowa and minnesota mason city, ia recently - he and his wife did some traveling to visit family in kansas city - and says he appreciates how much the decrease has helped his wallet. "we have more spendable dollars if we were not feeding the cars...it's gotta have a bearing on it." for dale young - the cheaper prices have also helped a lot - as he's on a fixed income. lowerthird2line:dale young mason city, ia "it helps a hell of a lot. you ain't gotta worry about should i drive to the grocery store or should i walk?" lowerthird2line:gas prices lower in iowa and minnesota mason city, ia as for if these prices will remain this way - sorensen says it just won't last forever. "we gotta remember what goes down also goes up. it's a two way street and it will go back up i'm sure." and for young - that means his budget will get even tighter. "i hope not. cuz it really hurts poor people, it really does. people who have the money, they don't care. but for people like me on a fixed income, it hurts." / gas prices really low-ltag-2 for those in minnesota - you're looking at an average of slightly over 2 bucks a gallon in olmsted - mower - freeborn - dodge and fillmore counties. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the states with the highest gas prices are california and hawaii at 3 dollars and 34 cents per gallon. / gas prices
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
Community Events