Cleaning service worker accused of theft

woman is arrested after being accused of taking over ten thousand dollars worth of gold... silver and diamonds from a mason city home. jewelry thief cleaning lady-stngr-2 according to online court records - kelly frein was working for a cleaning service when the thefts occurred at a home on the north side of mason city over the summer. frein is now facing first degree theft charges. today k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is looking into how a theft like this can happen. he joins us now in the newsroom - brian?xxx jewelry thief cleaning lady-nrintro-2 amy i spoke the owner of what a relief cleaning, a local cleaning service. she says one of the biggest safety nets for her as a business owner is to do a background check before hiring someone. if the person who hired frein did that - they would have seen frein was charged with criminal mischief in 20-11 in blackhawk county. the owner of what a relief cleaning says incidents like this happen more often than people might think.xxx jewelry thief cleaning lady-mpkg-1 jewelry thief cleaning lady-mpkg-2 kristy neidlinger has owned "what a relief cleaning" for four years. she says opening a cleaning service is one of the easiest business options-- there's a low cost to start for filing your business with the state. she says she has never had anyone steal anything... but one of her employees did move into a client's vacation home. she says it was one of the scariest situations for her as a business owner... and taught her a valuable lesson about how to make sure it never happens again.xxx jewelry thief cleaning lady-mpkg-3 my employees are not allowed to have any access to keys or codes you know anything like that not just any my supervisors that i have below myself she does have access to keys and codes but the other employees don't / jewelry thief cleaning lady-nrtag-2 neidlinger says the public can also see ifa company is licensed by going to the iowa department of revenue or iowa workforce. in the newsroom - brian tabick - k- i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. frein has since been released from the cerro gordo county jail. we are told a court appearance is scheduled... but detention deputies did not say when that will be held. / right