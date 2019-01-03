Speech to Text for Human trafficking documentary having public showings

at devens federal it's a crime that could be happening down the street from where you live. tonight á a public showing of the documentary "break the chain" is helping people understand (human trafficking(. kimt news 3's katie huinker is learning more about tonight's event and is live in the mason city newsroom for us. katie? xxxx tyler, deedee á tonight is the first showing in our area of "break the chain". i talked with local police who are really hoping people come out to see this documentary because it could open your eyes as to what is all considered human trafficking. when it comes to human trafficking we often think of someone being kidnapped and taken for some type of labor or sex act... but clear lake police captain mike colby tells me it could be happening next it could be anywhere from a young child to an elderly person who's being trafficked for their benefits to get social security checks and other things like that, human trafficking can take many different forms and you know that's what we want to get out there, that it's not just what you see in the táv show or movie, it can be lots of different things. break the chain will tell you what red flags you can look for and will feature two survivors of human trafficking telling their stories. law enforcement officers and others will be available for questions after the hour long film. the first showing is tonight in mason city at the first congregationa l united church of christ at 6:30. live in the thank you katie. the documentary will also be shown in forest city and garner. those locations and times can be found on our website, kimt dot com under local news.