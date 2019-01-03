Speech to Text for Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this case is happening today, people in rochester are making sure their voices are heard before minnesota's legislative session even begins. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live in studio to tell us about this. annalisa á what exactly are people doing? this is the event on facebook. people are making signs, calling the capitol and posting on social media to get their message to congressman elect jim hagedorn. pernell meier is part of the grassroots organization indivisible rochester, which is hosting the event. and theyre asking for a couple of things. one of them is for hagedorn to support the bill hárá1... which does addresses voting, campaign finances and ethics laws... like making same day registration legal in every state and requiring presidents to release tax returns. indivisible chapters nationwide are pushing for legislators to support hárá1... which is why meier says it's important to have the bill democracy is vital to the functioning of our country and we need that infastructure, that support to make democracy as functional as it can be. i reached out to hagedorn to see what he thinks about the bill. in an email he tells me he has to wait until congress gets started today. as provisions of h.r. 1 are formally introduced and considered, i will review the thanks annalisa. this is open to the public and starts at 6á30 tonight at the rochester area foundation on elton hills drive.