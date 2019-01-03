Clear
Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Sunshine returns for the rest of the week with warmer temps.

Posted: Thu Jan 03 05:03:52 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 05:17:55 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Rivas

forecast... (((weather at wall(((tempera tures have still been cold this morning with lows around the teens and feel like temps near 10. the sun and southwest winds will really warm us up this afternoon with highs back in the mid and upper 30's. it will even get warmer for friday. with the sun continuing over the upper midwest, we will see highs in the mid and low 40's. the weekend is looking nice too. mostly sunny skies and above average temps will stick around for saturday with a change up for the end of the weekend. we will remain very mild but slightly cooler sunday and monday with more cloud cover. we have the chance for a brief wintry mix sunday night into monday morning. otherwise, expect highs remaining in the lower to mid 30's tuesday and wednesday. today: mostly sunny. highs: middle to upper 30s. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: clear. lows: middle 20s. winds: west southwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: mostly sunny. thanks jon. a minnesota woman is sharing her story hoping people better understand the importance of clearing snow and ice off sidewalks...
Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 9°
Warmer air is on the way!
