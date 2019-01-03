Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Posted: Thu Jan 03 05:02:41 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 05:02:41 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Coyote concerns in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you're seeing more coyotes in rochester lately, youre not alone. in this facebook post... rochester animal control says there is a growing concern about the animals around, and it's sparking a conversation on social media. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what to tyler, deedee, i went all( over rochester and talked to people, none of who wanted to go on camera but tell me theyre seeing coyotes in these neighborhoods . in southeast rochester, off marion, and in northwest rochester near fox hill drive and rochester country club. a lot of these people have pets, and are concerned about their furry friends with these animals around. and the concern is not far off. wildlife manager ryan tebo tells me coyotes prey on small game like rabbits, but could also prey on small dogs or cats. and the animals aren't going anywhere. even as rochester grows into their habitat, coyotes are extremely adaptable and can survive in urban areas. tebo suggests getting rid of any pet food that may be in your yard or even garbage left outside. is there a reason that coyote wants to be there. and getting rid of those things can often alleviate the problem quickly. tebo says another big piece in keeping your pets safe is making sure they have all the proper vaccinations. now what do you do if you( see a coyote.... we'll tell you in a few
Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 9°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Image

01-02-19: 10PM SPORTS

Image

01-01-19 6PM SPORTS

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Community Events