Speech to Text for Coyote concerns in Rochester

if you're seeing more coyotes in rochester lately, youre not alone. in this facebook post... rochester animal control says there is a growing concern about the animals around, and it's sparking a conversation on social media. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what to tyler, deedee, i went all( over rochester and talked to people, none of who wanted to go on camera but tell me theyre seeing coyotes in these neighborhoods . in southeast rochester, off marion, and in northwest rochester near fox hill drive and rochester country club. a lot of these people have pets, and are concerned about their furry friends with these animals around. and the concern is not far off. wildlife manager ryan tebo tells me coyotes prey on small game like rabbits, but could also prey on small dogs or cats. and the animals aren't going anywhere. even as rochester grows into their habitat, coyotes are extremely adaptable and can survive in urban areas. tebo suggests getting rid of any pet food that may be in your yard or even garbage left outside. is there a reason that coyote wants to be there. and getting rid of those things can often alleviate the problem quickly. tebo says another big piece in keeping your pets safe is making sure they have all the proper vaccinations. now what do you do if you( see a coyote.... we'll tell you in a few