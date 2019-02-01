Speech to Text for 01-02-19: 10PM SPORTS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

find out who she is á next á in sports. every wednesday we highlight a local studentá athlete of the week. one west hancock sophomore is shining bright in the classroom and on the court. rachel leerar average 22á pointáthree pointsáperá game ranking her among the states top scorers. but leerar doesn't have an ego about it á in fact á she works even harder because she knows there's always somebody out there that is better than her.xxx it's always good to be there but you always want to strive for better. obviously there's always someone out there that's going to be better than me and i work every day in practice to try to get there. don't forget you can nominate a studentá athlete of the week by going to káiámát dot com and clicking on studentá athlete of the week under the sports tab./// in college basketball the 25tháranked iowa state women returned to hilton coliseum tonight looking to make it five wins ináaárow. there's coach fenelly strategizing with his squad before tonight's game. kástate got off to a strong start á left corner to peyton williams who knocks down the midárange jumper. then á ashley joens deep in the corner for the three as she goes for 14 points tonight. next á its bridget carleton wide open from top of the key and the cyclones stay hot from three á carleton drops a game high 26ápoints in this contest as iowa state takes the win tonight 96 to 58./// and here's a look at some of tonight's college basketball scores from the men's side. the northern iowa panthers open up missouri valley conference play with a 65 to 47 win over a tough bradley braves team. trae berhow and isaiah brown combined for 28 points for the panthers. meanwhile á the iowa state cyclones take its first big 12 win over oklahoma state 69 to 63. marial shayok and lindell wigginton led the cyclones in scoring tonight with 17 points each./// last week minnesota twins fans learned that they received a late christmas present as the organization had reached a deal with nelson cruz. today á the 38á yearáold right fielder and designated hitter made the deal official á signing his $14á pointáthree million dollar oneáyear contract. that deal also comes with a 12ámillioná dollar club option for the 20á20 season./// in the professional basketball world á the minnesota timberwolves travelled to beantown tonight to take on the celtics. with tonight's 115 to 102 loss á the timberwolves have now lost backátoáback games. andrew wiggins led the táwolves in scoring tonight with 31 points while karláanthony towns pulled a doubleádouble with 28 points and 12 rebounds. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: southwest at 5 to