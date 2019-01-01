Speech to Text for 01-01-19 6PM SPORTS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

highlight a local studentá athlete who not only excels on the playing surface á but in the classroom as well á taking us tonight to britt iowa.xxx i think her big key for us would be the savvy that she has on the court, she knows what's going on, she knows where the ball is going to be and so uh, uh even last year as a freshman you could kind of see she had the nack of knowing where the ball was going to be at. that's west hancock head coach á paul sonius á talking about sophomore guard rachel leerer who is helping lead the eagles in its undefeated season so far. there's always things to work on, we're not at our best yet but we're going to be working to get there. the young hoopster is putting up some impressive numbers so far this season á averaging over 22ápointsáperá game. an impressive stat leerar says she is nowhere near content with.... . it's always good to be there but you always want to strive for better obviously there's always somebody out there that's going to be better than me and i work every day in practice to get there. aside from her sharpshooting on the court á leerar is also pretty sure when it comes to her academics. it's going really well we just had our semester tests and that's super important for us and for our team to keep our grades up because ultimately you're not going to get where you want to go if you've got poor grades. with a team comprised of freshman á sophomores á and juniors... coach sonius loves the advantage it gives him for upcoming seasons. she's not really become our point guard but she still is our leader right now at this point in time along with our juniors and so that's kind of a nice thing to have at this point in time and it's nice to know i'm going to have her for the next two years, yeah. but for now á the eagles will continue to soar past opponents one game at a time. it all depend you know? each game every night, that's the first step so the first step right now is bishop garrigan. if you'd like to nominate a studentá athlete of the while high school teams across the viewing area have the night off before returning to action tomorrow á several local college teams are in action tonight. the iowa state women's team is about to tipoff against kansas state. the northern iowa men's basketball team is on the road tonight at bradley. and the iowa state men's team on the road in big 12 play at eight o'clock./// well the season might be over for the minnesota vikingsá they're already looking ahead to next year. today the team announced reserve and future free agent signings for the following. wide receiver jeff badet á tackle adam bisnowaty á linebacker reshard cliáett á defensive tackle curtis cothran center cornelius edison á tight end cole hikutini á corner back jalen myrick á and tackle storm norton. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports./// stick with