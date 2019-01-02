Clear
Posted: Wed Jan 02 21:23:17 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 21:23:18 PST 2019
SAW: Rachel Leerar

highlight a local studentá athlete who not only excels on the playing surface á but in the classroom as well á taking us tonight to britt iowa.xxx i think her big key for us would be the savvy that she has on the court, she knows what's going on, she knows where the ball is going to be and so uh, uh even last year as a freshman you could kind of see she had the nack of knowing where the ball was going to be at. that's west hancock head coach á paul sonius á talking about sophomore guard rachel leerer who is helping lead the eagles in its undefeated season so far. there's always things to work on, we're not at our best yet but we're going to be working to get there. the young hoopster is putting up some impressive numbers so far this season á averaging over 22ápointsáperá game. an impressive stat leerar says she is nowhere near content with.... . it's always good to be there but you always want to strive for better obviously there's always somebody out there that's going to be better than me and i work every day in practice to get there. aside from her sharpshooting on the court á leerar is also pretty sure when it comes to her academics. it's going really well we just had our semester tests and that's super important for us and for our team to keep our grades up because ultimately you're not going to get where you want to go if you've got poor grades. with a team comprised of freshman á sophomores á and juniors... coach sonius loves the advantage it gives him for upcoming seasons. she's not really become our point guard but she still is our leader right now at this point in time along with our juniors and so that's kind of a nice thing to have at this point in time and it's nice to know i'm going to have her for the next two years, yeah. but for now á the eagles will continue
