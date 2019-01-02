Speech to Text for Keeping New Year's resolutions

it's the second day of the new year... and many of you are on day 2 of sticking to your new year resolutions. we spoke with one man whose goal is to spend more time with his kids. "well i've got two kids that live with me so we cook dinner, hang out chit chat, socialize. when they got classes, the only time i get to see them is at night." hopefully you're on the way to success!... but it turns out, that only about 9 percent of people who make resolutions, actually stick with them and reach their goals. that's according to the personal finance website, "wallet hub." experts say, a tip to reach success is to make small, specific, and achievable goals... that way, when you meet your goal quickly, you're likely to continue. wallet hub also reports 80 percent of new year's goals fail by february.