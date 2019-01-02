Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Posted: Wed Jan 02 21:09:42 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 21:09:42 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Keeping New Year's resolutions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's the second day of the new year... and many of you are on day 2 of sticking to your new year resolutions. we spoke with one man whose goal is to spend more time with his kids. "well i've got two kids that live with me so we cook dinner, hang out chit chat, socialize. when they got classes, the only time i get to see them is at night." hopefully you're on the way to success!... but it turns out, that only about 9 percent of people who make resolutions, actually stick with them and reach their goals. that's according to the personal finance website, "wallet hub." experts say, a tip to reach success is to make small, specific, and achievable goals... that way, when you meet your goal quickly, you're likely to continue. wallet hub also reports 80 percent of new year's goals fail by february.
Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

01-01-19 6PM SPORTS

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Image

Legal to eat roadkill in Oregon

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New visitor restriction at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa

Community Events