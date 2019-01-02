Speech to Text for Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

thank you for joining us á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight... around fourteená thousand dollars worth of signed jerseys... baseballs and sports cards were reported stolen at the end of december. it happened in the 21áhundred block of petersen drive northwest in stewartville. there was no sign of forced entry. now the apparent burglary is under investigation. kimt news 3's isabella basco is taking a closer look at the crime... and finding out how you can protect your valuables. isabella? live katie and george... the most recent fbi report from 20á16 states rochester had 173 burglaries in just one year. book review is a sports memorabilia store in rochester á and the owner told me how valuables like trading cards and signed sports gear can be protected.xxx brent picker likes his stewartville neighborhood, describing it as peaceful and quiet. "we just feel like this is a safe neighborhood and community that we live in." but the heist of his neighbor's sports memorabillia collection has him wondering aloud if he should be doing more to protect his home. "i suppose we would consider if there were options to maybe further secure our home." he'll do more homework before making any moves. "i don't honestly even know what's available out there to add additional security." craig cotten áá the owner of book review, a sports memorabilia store, believes modesty and security go hand in hand. "don't be bragadocious about your collection. the fewer people that know... you could tell one of your friends and they could inadvertendly blab it to something." cotten doesn't want to buy any stolen collectiblesááá so he always makes sure he knows who the seller is. "when somebody brings me in to sell something, i need id." this seasoned trader also warns that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. "be on the lookout too if somebody is offering you something at like a below market, a deal too incredible to say no to." throughout our interviewáá cotten returned often to the same theme. don't be a braggart. "your collection is your collection and it means more to you than it means to somebody else and i never ever tell people what is in my collection." a simple point, well made. thank you isabella. and the olmsted county sheriff's office says this robbery is still under investigation./// / developing story there