Speech to Text for River City Renaissance takes big step forward

mayor of mason city delivered his state of the city address. he offered big updates to the river city renaissance project á which would include a hotel á multiá purpose arena á museum á conference center and a skywalk. káiámát news three's brian tabick was there as the mayor announced the city is opening the mutlipurpose arena piece of the project up for bids.xxx on the scene i'm happy to report that the state of the city is good and filled with promise. in the mayor's address he discussed taking the city's delapidated buildings more seriously as well as a riverwalk along willow creek, but the headliner: the mayor's announcement that construction of a new multipurpose arena will begin no later than february. we've finally lifted the the river city renaissance project out of the ditch and back on to the road to success. the project, though, still has its critics. how are you going to pay for this thing to get that $10 million back from the state what are we selling that we can send the tax dollars to get that back. the project has stalled for four yearsááá and many in the city administration believe it is time to get moving! in action would also produce a very negative outcomes it will lead to the city to not be able to execute on the reinvestment district granted the 9.2 million it'll lead to continue dilapidation of the mall and out migration of the folks that are doing business in the mall. state funding for the project is dependent on the gatehouse capitol hotel agreement that remains in limbo. if that deal doesn't move forward, the city would be roughly four million dollars short of the money needed for the arena. the shortfall would then have to be made up with some of the revenue source and there's also tax increment financing and other revenues that are dedicated to other portions of the project that in the absence of the route of investment district funding could be reallocated towards the arena. and while burnett is concerned about that possibility, he still thinks it is time to build the long ballyhooed arena. at some point take a step forward in the project and you know the inactivity has led to a lot of doubt in a lot of difficulties involved and so this is really taking that step forward to make make the city is still working towards finalizing the key