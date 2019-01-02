Clear
Jail Population Decreased

We're learning what may have contributed to the trend

Posted: Wed Jan 02 16:42:42 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 16:42:43 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Jail Population Decreased

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson put out a video going over highlights of 20á18... one of those being a decrease in the jail population. the sheriff says the olmsted county adult detention center can comfortably house 1 hundred 75. in recent years they've been seeing about 1 hundred 60 people on average... getting close to the tipping point. but for some unknown reason, in 20á18 they saw a decrease of about 10 people on average daily in the lock up. he says it could be because more people are able to make bail, maybe judges are doing something different, or... maybe our city is just becoming a better place.xxx "that maybe we're just being better to each other here and that we're taking care of each other, you always want to hope for that so maybe that's part of it." another factor could be that the jail used to house a few women from the shockopee prison becuase that prison was over crowded... but the olmsted county jail doesn't have to help
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

