Speech to Text for Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the country á and you might have your house listed on air bá náb. some iowans are tapping into this source of cash. more than nine million bucks has been collected by 14 hundred hosts in the hawkeye state this past year according to the air bnb peeps. in addition á the state of iowa collected over 900 thousand dollars in home sharing tax revenue through air bá náb. karen hutezell (hutzáull) is the host of an apartment in nora springs listed on the site. her guests have all been top shelf... but the company does have safeguards in place to protect against creeps.xxx "they help you with identity verification, and you can ask for certain things before you rent to somebody... get a copy of their license, or only travelers who have reviews from other airbnb hosts so that you know they treated the property right." over 98 thousand guests stayed at air bánáb properties in iowa this past