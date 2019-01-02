Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Legal to eat roadkill in Oregon

If you're in need of a quick bite to eat - how about picking up some roadkill?

Posted: Wed Jan 02 16:35:24 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 16:35:25 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Legal to eat roadkill in Oregon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you are hungry... here is one way you can easily á serve up some last minute dinner. it is now legal in oregon for drivers to scoop roadkill... like deer and elk off the side of the highway... throw it in the trunk... and take it home to eat. about 20 other states are already oná board. some advocates áá like peta or the people for ethical treatment of animals áá say the practice is healthier than letting the animal sit on the street. thomas earl áá a sous chef at five west áá says he won't be serving up any roadkill at his restaurant... but agrees with the nutritional benefits of eating roadkill. xxx "i don't think that hitting a deer would change the flavor rather than shooting it, it tastes the same... as long as you clean it properly. it's good to make use out of animals that are just going to get buried in the ground."
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Image

Legal to eat roadkill in Oregon

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New visitor restriction at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa

Image

Tree stand safety

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Image

Toppin qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Community Events