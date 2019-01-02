Speech to Text for Legal to eat roadkill in Oregon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you are hungry... here is one way you can easily á serve up some last minute dinner. it is now legal in oregon for drivers to scoop roadkill... like deer and elk off the side of the highway... throw it in the trunk... and take it home to eat. about 20 other states are already oná board. some advocates áá like peta or the people for ethical treatment of animals áá say the practice is healthier than letting the animal sit on the street. thomas earl áá a sous chef at five west áá says he won't be serving up any roadkill at his restaurant... but agrees with the nutritional benefits of eating roadkill. xxx "i don't think that hitting a deer would change the flavor rather than shooting it, it tastes the same... as long as you clean it properly. it's good to make use out of animals that are just going to get buried in the ground."