Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Warm and Sunny into the weekend.

Posted: Wed Jan 02 16:34:18 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 16:34:19 PST 2019
Posted By: Brandon Libby

we are in for a very peaceful night as the clouds have cleared out with lows in the middle to upper teens. a warm front moves through for thursday setting up an absolutely gorgeous day with sunshine and highs in the middle 30's. our warm up continues into the weekend with highs in the middle 40's friday and saturday with sunny skies. we will remain very mild but slightly cooler sunday and monday with more cloud cover. we have the chance for a brief wintry mix sunday night into monday morning. otherwise, expect highs remaining in the lower to mid 30's tuesday and wednesday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: middle 30s. winds: southwest at 8 to 14 mph. thursday night: clear. lows: middle 20s.
Mason City
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Warmer air is on the way!
