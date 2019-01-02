Speech to Text for New visitor restriction at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa

restrictions-stngr-2 just before the start of this newscast - we learned that the cerro gordo county department of public health has confirmed 5 cases of the flu in the county. this comes as new restrictions are in place at mercy medical center north iowa. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom. alex - what are these restrictions?xx x cold and flu restrictions-nrintro-2 amy - those with respiratory or flu-like symptoms are restricted from visiting patients. those at the hospital say after last year's outbreak - they are taking no chances.xxx cold and flu restrictions-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:visitor restrictions at mercy mason city, ia the restrictions on visitors serve one main goal: to prevent the spread of the flu. so far this year has not been like this time last year - when mercy enacted higher restriction levels due to widespread flu activity. and this year - the restrictions are proving to be effective. lowerthird2line:kim overbeck, msn, rn, cic mercy medical center north iowa "i think visitors and such are very aware and they've been very helpful in trying to abide by the restrictions and help us keep our patients safe." / cold and flu restrictions-nrtag-2 currently - mercy is set at level 1 restrictions... but those could get more strict as flu season continues. i'll break down what would push the hospital to do that - coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at six. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. if there is a special consideration for a visit - mercy says families should contact the nurse in charge of the unit they wish to visit before coming to the hospital. /