stand accidents are the leading cause of injury to hunters. that's according to the minnesota department of natural resources. so we talked with the d-n-r to see how you can practice safe hunting up in a tree stand. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story.xxx tree stand safety-mpkg-1 tree stand safety-mpkgll-3 even though hunting season may be winding down, people are still hunting on private property...whic h is why now is just as good of a time as ever to be paying special attention to tree stand safety. lowerthird2line:tree stand safety tips rochester, mn ryan tebo is a hunter himself but is also the assisant area wildlife manager for the department of natural resources. he says the first step of staying safe is having a hunting plan and letting someone know your plan. set a time that you expect to be returning from your trip...and always use lifeline straps and a safety harness. tree stand safety-mpkgll-4 "essentially it's a vest and it has a strap that you can pull up from the back, you have a strap that goes around the tree and you can hook it in once you're standing up there on the platform so if youre leaning forward or one way or another, it should catch you and if you were to fall it would also be able to hold your weight." tree stand safety-mpkgll-6 reporting in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / / thank you brooke. and if you do plan on leaving your tree stands up - tebo suggests checking on the stand periodically to make sure it is safe and ready for you once the next hunting season begins. /