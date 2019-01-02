Clear
Your WEDNESDAY KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

It is another cold morning with more clouds, but we will warm up later this week.

Posted: Wed Jan 02 05:18:24 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 05:18:26 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Rivas

early tuesday morning... (((weather at wall(((it is another cold morning with lows in the double digits and singles to start off. there will be a mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs back in the mid and low 20's. warmer temps and more sun will return for thursday with highs back in the mid and upper 30's. winds are from the southwest and will continue with a 10 to 15 mph wind speed through the morning and afternoon making it feel like below zero and in the single digits through most of the day. the sun will last for the rest of the week and going into the weekend. highs will be back in the 40's for friday and saturday. clouds then return for the wind of the weekend. this will lead to a chance for some wintry mix to start off monday. cold air will then return on tuesday. today: mix of sun and clouds/breezy. highs: low to mid 20's. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: becoming clear. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: mid to thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -5°
A chilly day with warmer temps tomorrow.
