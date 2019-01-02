Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Posted: Wed Jan 02 05:01:11 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 05:01:11 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a historic new law in california could pave the way for nationwide changes at pet stores. california is the first state to ban the sale of dogs... rabbits... and cats in pet stores unless they are from a rescue. pet stores would have to maintain the records listing where the animals came from. one animal lover in rochester adopted a rescue dog named kirby and strongly supports california's "our dog was two years old when we adopted him and came with some issues. i think there's just a lot of other dogs like that out there that really need someone to do things for them." residents in california
Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -5°
A chilly day with warmer temps tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your WEDNESDAY KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Image

Toppins qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Community Events