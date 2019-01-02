Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Toppins qualifies for Olympic Trials

Toppins qualifies for Olympic Trials

Posted: Tue Jan 01 21:12:10 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 21:12:11 PST 2019
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Toppins qualifies for Olympic Trials

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

growing up á we all have hopes á dreams á and goals in life. we exert all of our effort and energy into reaching them á and that's exactly what one clear lake native is doing á and her dedication is taking her places she never imagined possible.xxx i just didn't feel like my running career um wasn't really done when i was at iowa state like i didn't really end it the way i wanted to. meet andrea toppin á a 2011 grad of ventura high school á who has poured blood á sweat á and tears into running. her hardwork and dedication are beginning to pay off á even after a break from running. post collegiately a lot of people wanted me to race and compete and i was just kinda burnt out and just kinda wanted to take a break from everything. but the running enthusiast couldn't stand the withdrawal á now she's headed to the olympic time trials. ambient sound and being announced across the finish line after setting a personal record at the california marathon á meeting the olmpic b standard. i cut 11 minutes off my previous marathon time which she credits her coaching á training á and even her brother for. we live about a mile and a half from each other so we didn't do every run together but if there was a day where i couldn't squeeze in a morning run and so i'd get home after a long day of work and he'd help me with my track workouts or like he'd um help me with my long progressive runs, tempo runs. as a graduate student at the northwestern health sciences university in bloomington á she admits balancing school á work á and running can be difficult. training with school is very hard but also allows um it's a big refresh button for me and for my brain. until the olympic time trials in february 20á20 á toppin will continue to train and enjoy the moment. how many graduate students
Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -3°
Warmer air is on the horizon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toppins qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Image

Mayo Clinic welcomes the first baby of the New Year in Rochester

Image

Home is a total loss after overnight fire

Community Events