Speech to Text for Toppins qualifies for Olympic Trials

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

growing up á we all have hopes á dreams á and goals in life. we exert all of our effort and energy into reaching them á and that's exactly what one clear lake native is doing á and her dedication is taking her places she never imagined possible.xxx i just didn't feel like my running career um wasn't really done when i was at iowa state like i didn't really end it the way i wanted to. meet andrea toppin á a 2011 grad of ventura high school á who has poured blood á sweat á and tears into running. her hardwork and dedication are beginning to pay off á even after a break from running. post collegiately a lot of people wanted me to race and compete and i was just kinda burnt out and just kinda wanted to take a break from everything. but the running enthusiast couldn't stand the withdrawal á now she's headed to the olympic time trials. ambient sound and being announced across the finish line after setting a personal record at the california marathon á meeting the olmpic b standard. i cut 11 minutes off my previous marathon time which she credits her coaching á training á and even her brother for. we live about a mile and a half from each other so we didn't do every run together but if there was a day where i couldn't squeeze in a morning run and so i'd get home after a long day of work and he'd help me with my track workouts or like he'd um help me with my long progressive runs, tempo runs. as a graduate student at the northwestern health sciences university in bloomington á she admits balancing school á work á and running can be difficult. training with school is very hard but also allows um it's a big refresh button for me and for my brain. until the olympic time trials in february 20á20 á toppin will continue to train and enjoy the moment. how many graduate students