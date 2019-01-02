Speech to Text for 10 injured in early morning crash

off./// first tonight... there are three major crashes we're continuing to learn more about this new years day... two in north iowa á and one in southern minnesota. we'll cover all of them in the next few minutes but first á we're focusing on one that left 10 people between the ages of 18 and 21 injured in the early hours of this morning. the headáon collision happened on 120th avenue in winnebago county... just south of 360th street./// káiámát news three's brian tabick is speaking to the father of one of the young adults involved in the crash he joins us live from the newsroom. brian? newsroom katie the father of parker albrant didn't want his face shown on táv because he says this was a terrifying phone call to receive... but he still wants to share his story about what happened.xxx as long as there's no corn you can see all the way down there. rebecca spencer says she was cooking breakfast when she saw law enforcement through the window... showing up to the crash just before four this morning. about eight cop cars driveá through. spencer says she drove down to see what was going on at around seven. we figured it was some type of accident and we were worried. that's about the time parents who's kids were involved in the ten person crash started learning about what had happened. he's very lucky. chris albrant didn't want us to show his face. it's a parents worst feeling. but says he called his son parker albrant, who was involved in the crash just after midnight. i said just stay put be safe i know you guys will be but there's other people on the roads that might not be a dad it's ok we got a sober driver. chris says his son is in fair condition at mercy medical center north iowaáábut now.... any one with questions about the crash are asked to call the iowa state patrol. live in the newsroom á brian tabick á kimt news 3./// thank you brian. stay with káiámá t for the latest on this developing