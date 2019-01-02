Speech to Text for Living without a home

to fluctuate... most of us are taking comfort in the warmth of our homes. but not everyone's as lucky. kimt news 3's isabella basco is talking to one homeless woman struggling to survive in the minnesota weather. isabella? live katie... about twoá thirds of the homeless live in emergency shelters according to the department of housing and urban development. but what about the other third living on the street or abandoned buildings? one woman told me the hardships she experiences every day without a roof over her head.xxx "the cost of living is getting outrageous out here for most of us that can't make it." since july of last year... jennifer has been struggling to survive living out of her van and going in and out of homeless shelters. "i know i've done a lot of rights and wrongs in life and a lot of wrongs that overcame a lot of the rights and this is where it got me." every day áá she says áá is a battle. "my kids are gone. the only thing i have is my mom." the minnesota winters don't help either. since the warming center isn't open... jennifer's family is struggling to stay warm. "we pretty much had to really cuddle with each other with like 50 blankets over us trying not to shiver, trying not to think about the cold." at the end of the day áá jennifer hopes her story will enlighten others about the hopelessness of homelessness. "i really want the best for all kids because this is not a life to be living." and jennifer is not alone. a report by the u.s. department of housing and urban development estimates 553á thousand people are experiencing homelessness right now. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella... and a quick reminder á the salvation army's warming center will be open to those in need when there are zero or subzero temperatures.//