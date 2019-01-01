Mason City Crash

Clear
Posted: Tue Jan 01 17:17:48 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 17:17:48 PST 2019
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

we are taking you to breaking news on interstate 35 - after reports of a vehicle driving off a bridge and landing in the winnebago river. kimt news 3's kaleb gillock is live on the scene - kaleb?xxx car in the river-live-2 amy - i'm here on interstate 35 - just south of the highway 9 exit. car in the river-live-4 the iowa state patrol is not releasing many details right now... but here's what we know. about an hour ago - first responders were called out after someone reported a car drove into the river. we know that the driver was taken from the scene. i'm working now to confirm more details. live in cerro gordo county - kaleb gillock - kimt news 3. / thank you
Warmer air is on the horizon.
