Speech to Text for First Day Hike

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state parks across the country are participating in the nationwide first day hike. 11 parks in minnesota and 28 in the hawkeye state are taking part... including pilot knob state park near forest city. around 30 people and their fourá legged fur friends á braved the cold to enjoy a refreshing walk on the trails. george perdue of britt was one such hiker... saying trail conditions are ideal.xxx "sun's shining, there's very little breeze, it's just a perfect day to be outside." according to the iowa department of natural resources á more than 12 hundred people began the new year by hiking more than 11 hundred miles at iowa