Speech to Text for Human trafficking transition group

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

start of the new year for many marks a time to start fresh. and people in lyle are looking to help women who were victims of sex trafficking get a new lease on life in 20á19. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us here in the studio after speaking to people about the program that looks to give women a second chance.xxx katie it's called magádaályns light and it's a nonáprofit organization that looks to help victims not only get through their trauma á but also learn tools to succeed.xxx an all too global issue many women face... becoming victims of sex trafficking. a reality tammi nelson knows well. had no choice and we're beaten if they didn't make a certain amount of money. globally the united nations office on drugs and crime reports that over 70á percent of trafficking victims are women. it's a alarming stastic that sparked tim carroll to help women recover. talking to horse he was a counsler for 16áyears. he left to log horses but something kept calling him back. my contention is that you can't teach until you have trust we'll i found that to be true with horses and i also found it to be true with people. he says the time spent with horses drew smiliarites he used to help victims. horses are a fantastic tool to teach people a lot of things about life he created magádaályns light. a 13á month program that'll help victims learn longáterm skills... something he saw people were lacking. people would come out of treatment and they have no job skills no ability to make an income so they find themselves going right back in the same thing they came out of. there... women will develop tools on a camp in north iowa... learning skills from balancing a checkbook to starting a business. tim says skills that can make a difference in a persons life. but we're going to take it one step further and that is we're going to try and work on their dreams and what i mean by that is if they ever thought about owning a business or something interested we're going to they are looking to open their doors this march. this saturday they have a fundraiser where there be carriage rides in lyle... katie./// thank you jeremiah. and in north iowa... crisis intervention service is showing the documentary "break the chain" to help educate people on human trafficking. the film chronicles two survivors á detailing how trafficking goes unnoticed within our own backyards. you can see the film thursday á at first congregationa l united church of christ in mason city at 6:30. for the full list of locations á head to kimt dot com./// get outside and play! that's the message from