Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

With winter break almost over, some students used their final day off to skate at the North Iowa Events Center.

Posted: Tue Jan 01 16:39:45 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 16:39:46 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school will soon be back in session... so today - we caught up with some students spending their last day of winter break at the north iowa ice arena. ice rink last day of break-vo-1 lowerthird2line:at the rink during break mason city, ia hockey player niklas howell was there - skating as he gets ready for a big game this weekend. he's a forward on the mason city youth hockey team - and says he came out to the arena to stay in shape during winter break. he says the ice typically fills up when local schools are on break.xxx ice rink last day of break-sot-1 lowerthird2line:niklas howell sophomore, mason city high school "usually it's a couple kids but when school is not going on, there's a lot of people coming out here." students in the mason city school district head back to class tomorrow. / day 11 of
