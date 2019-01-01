Speech to Text for Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an amount of money that could make your new year a little brighter. lowerthird2line:mega millions jackpot grows to $415 million kimt news 3 the mega- millions lottery jackpot has grown to 415 million dollars... that comes after no one won the drawing last friday. it's the 8th largest mega millions jackpot ever. we caught up with one man who bought a ticket today who thought why not give it a go.xxx jackpot grows-sot-1 lowerthird2line:gary welsh bought mega millions ticket that's a lot of money. but i just wouldn't blow it. no, i'd go get myself a good, a financial advisor and a whole bunch of stuff. and yeah, i'd give a lot of it away. the drawing will take place at 10 o'clock tonight. /