Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic welcomes the first baby of the New Year in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year mayo clinic and olmsted medical center try to see which facility will have the first baby of the year. this year... mayo clinic hospital - methodist campus had the pleasure of welcoming a baby boy. kimt news three's calyn thompson spent the afternoon meeting him... she joins us live in our rochester studio.xxx new years baby-lintro-2 amy - this is jackson zachary kammueller. he's the first baby born in rochester in 20-19... and the first baby for his mom and dad.xxx new years baby-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:new year's day baby: jackson kammueller rochester, mn nat: oh he's going to get a squinchy face jackson zachary kammueller was bound to be born on a holiday from the start... new years baby-pkg-3 we were planning for a christmas baby and we kept telling everybody 'oh it's going to be christmas!' like 'oh best present ever!' new years baby-pkg-4 but december 25th quickly came and went... new years baby-pkg-5 each day a baby's overdue you get a little more anxious and just more ready for him to come so... and just wondering what he was going to look like and who's features he was going to have. new years baby-pkg-6 a routine check-up on new year's eve turned out with mom bridget in labor. we thought we were going to have a new year's eve baby but he decided to come at midnight-41 so we had a new year's day baby instead so, the first one! weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces... nat: he just doesn't really follow plans - no, he does what he wants. his parents are thrilled to have their first baby boy. nat: i was bawling. we were both just like 'he's here!' with his middle name after his dad... the family of three is taking in their first day as a family. nat: he's not even 24 hours old and he's already gonna be like all over the news. / new years baby-ltag-2 the family tells me they've already had several visitors... and are thrilled to finally have their son here. reporting live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. last year - the first new year's baby was delivered at olmsted medical center. /