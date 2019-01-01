Speech to Text for Home is a total loss after overnight fire

prairie fire-mapvo-12 firefighters are working to figure out what started a fire this morning that lead to a house collapsing on itself. blooming prairie fire-mapvo-10 lowerthirdcourtesy: 2018 google house collapses after early morning fire google earth, landsat/copernicus crews were called to the scene around 3-30 this morning near the intersection of mill avenue south and main street in blooming prairie. blooming prairie fire-mapvo-11 blooming prairie fire-mapvo-5 this is video from that scene. blooming prairie and hayfield fire departments battled freezing temperatures to get the flames out. they say cold temperatures can make the job harder - but luckily they did not have much trouble today. none of the water lines froze and the winds were in their favor. no one was in the home at the time of the fire that left the house looking like this. officers on scene tell k-i- m-t their main concern was making sure everyone in the house next to the fire was safe.xxx blooming prairie fire-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sgt. mark lang blooming prairie police department we had them evacuate the house so we would only have to worry about property at that point, we knew everyone was safe. while neighbors made it out safe, there was some damage to their home. the house that caught on fire is a total loss.