Speech to Text for Dentist's office is destroyed in a fire

mason city dental clinic is starting off the new year by figuring out how to get back to work after a fire breaks out. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with those at mint springs dentistry about what they are doing to help patients while they are displaced. he joins us now in the newsroom - alex?xxx mint springs dentistry fire-lintro-3 amy - it's something that nobody expected. a fire destroyed part of mint springs dentistry on south taft avenue. general dentist and owner noemi cruz- orcutt took me a tour inside her practice to see just how bad the damage is.xxx mint springs dentistry fire-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:fire at dentist's office mason city, ia nat it's far from business as usual - as a crew came out to board up windows to seal the building off from the elements. inside - cruz- orcutt - her husband - and a staffer are inspecting the damage - with ash and smoke covering virtually everything in sight. considering that she was only there hours before the fire broke out...noemi says it is very fortunate that no one was inside at the time of the blaze. now - she and her staff are trying to remain positive...and not let the fire stop them. lowerthird2line:noemi cruz-orcutt mint springs dentistry "my team has been amazing in terms of 'we got this' and we'll be fine. our main priority is to take care of our patients and we're doing everything we can to get back up and running." / mint springs dentistry fire-ltag-2 orcutt-cruz says she's working on a plan so that she can still take care of her patients while the building is being worked on. i'll explain what she's hoping to do - coming up on kimt news 3 at six. in the newsroom - alex jirgens- kimt news 3. / thank you alex. we reached out to the mason city fire department today - and learned the cause of the fire is still under investigation. /