Speech to Text for New Year's Eve brings about a busy night for police

celebrated the new year out at area bars... and that kept officers busy keeping the streets safe. dwi arrests nye folo-vo-1 lowerthird2line:extra patrol on nye rochester, mn last night rochester police increased patrol in areas like downtown. patrol specialist craig jacobsen tells k-i-m-t officers responded to 101 calls... with most of them being noise complaints. officer jacobsen says there were only two drunk driving arrests in the city. still - he says it was a busy night.xxx dwi arrests nye folo-sot-1 lowerthird2line:craig jacobsen patrol specialist, rpd so last night they had a lot of calls. a lot of calls downtown with noise and issues downtown at the bars for domestics last night as well as parties throughout the city. so they were rather busy all the way up til seven o'clock this morning. officer jacobsen tells k-i-m-t there was one incident police were called to after a fight broke out outside a bar. he wasn't able to give us many details because that incident is still being investigated. /