Speech to Text for Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

weather-live-5 weather-live-3 strong northerly winds have delivered our next taste of arctic air to ring in the new year as lows fell to the single digits this morning. temperatures struggled to break the ten degree mark but just squeaked through thanks to some sun. skies will become mostly clear tonight leading to lows around 4 degrees with another round of subzero wind chills. starting tonight winds will begin a shift to the southwest which will usher in some warmer air for wednesday as highs return to near average in the middle 20's. temperatures will quickly jump to the mid to upper 30's for the rest of the week with a shot at the 40 degree mark for saturday. expect a mix of sun and clouds for wednesday followed by sunny skies into the weekend.temper atures remain mild into next week. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid double digits. winds: northwest becoming south southwest at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday: mix of sun and clouds/breezy. highs: low to mid 20's. winds: southwest at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday night: decreasing clouds/becomin g mostly clear. lows: mid teens. winds: west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.