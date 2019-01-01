Speech to Text for New Year's Baby

baby-stinger-2 it's always exciting for a family to welcome a new baby. and it's even more exciting when you have the first baby of the new year. kimt news three's calyn thompson spent the afternoon at mayo clinic...meeting their first baby of 20-19. she joins us live in our rochester studio...calyn...it 's a very exciting start to the new year for this family?xxx new years baby-bmintro-2 amy - this little guy behind me is jackson zachary kammueller. weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces... he's a bundle bound to be born on a holiday.xxx new years baby-minipkg-1 new years baby-minipkg-2 nat baby jackson was due to come on december 25th. but he had other plans. new years baby-minipkg-3 ...and then it was the day after christmas and then 2 and then 3 and then it's a week later and you're like 'ok, you can come anytime now' so we're thinking he was just waiting for 2019 to come. new years baby-minipkg-4 with his middle name to match his dad's first name... the family of three is making the most of their first and new year together. new years baby-minipkg-5 nat: it seems early to say time goes fast but - yeah - but the last nine months went really fast so new years baby-bmtag-2 this is the couple's first baby together. they tell me they've already had many visitors... and are thrilled to finally have their son here. reporting live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. jackson officially made his debut at 12:41 this morning.