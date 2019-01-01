Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Early morning fire leaves house in shambles

the house collapsed on itself.

Posted: Tue Jan 01 11:22:26 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 11:22:28 PST 2019
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Speech to Text for Early morning fire leaves house in shambles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

southern minnesotas battled the sub zero temperatures overnight as they tried to save a home from a devastating fire. they were called to the corner of main street and mill avenue in blooming prairie around 3á30 this morning and arrived to find the house fully engulfed. kimt news three's annalisa pardo was on scene all morning á she joins us now live with an update. annalisa á what can you see now that the deedee, the sun is really shedding some light on just how devestating the fire was. this is all that's left of the house, as you can see it's a total loss. firefighters tell me the biggest challenge of putting out this fire was just how close it sits to it's the house nextdoor. they evacuated the neighboring house.... and i spoke to that neighbor, nick pettitt. he says he thought his house was going to go down too and is thankful there is only a little damage to his house and that he was able to get his girlfriend and animals out of the house safely. pettitt says he thinks it's two brothers that own this house, but they aren't here that much. luckily no one was inside the house when it caught fire. what caused the fire is still under investigation. live in blooming prairie annalisa
Mason City
Few Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Cold temperatures ring in the new year.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Early morning fire leaves house in shambles

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New laws going into effect today

Image

CURE Survey

Image

Ringing in the new year sober

Image

Sudanese community holds vigil

Image

Warren May Run for President

Image

Year in Review 2018 - Heartwarming Stories

Image

A Healthy Head-start for 2019

Image

Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Community Events