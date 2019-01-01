Speech to Text for Early morning fire leaves house in shambles

southern minnesotas battled the sub zero temperatures overnight as they tried to save a home from a devastating fire. they were called to the corner of main street and mill avenue in blooming prairie around 3á30 this morning and arrived to find the house fully engulfed. kimt news three's annalisa pardo was on scene all morning á she joins us now live with an update. annalisa á what can you see now that the deedee, the sun is really shedding some light on just how devestating the fire was. this is all that's left of the house, as you can see it's a total loss. firefighters tell me the biggest challenge of putting out this fire was just how close it sits to it's the house nextdoor. they evacuated the neighboring house.... and i spoke to that neighbor, nick pettitt. he says he thought his house was going to go down too and is thankful there is only a little damage to his house and that he was able to get his girlfriend and animals out of the house safely. pettitt says he thinks it's two brothers that own this house, but they aren't here that much. luckily no one was inside the house when it caught fire. what caused the fire is still under investigation. live in blooming prairie annalisa