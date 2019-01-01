Speech to Text for Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

make them feel strong northerly winds have delivered our next taste of arctic air to ring in the new year as lows fell to the single digits. highs will be in the lower double digits with wind chills subzero most of the first day of 2019 as the sky struggles to clear the clouds today. skies will become clear tonight leading to lows around 2 degrees with another round of subzero wind chills. starting tonight winds will begin a shift to the southwest which will usher in some warmer air for wednesday as highs return to near average in the middle 20's. temperatures will quickly jump to the mid to upper 30's for the rest of the week with a shot at the 40 degree mark for saturday. expect a mix of sun and clouds for wednesday followed by sunny skies into the weekend.tempe ratures remain mild into next week. today: decreasing clouds/partly sunny. highs: low double digits. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: low double digits. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday: mix of sun and clouds/breezy. highs: low to mid 20's.