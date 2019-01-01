Speech to Text for New laws going into effect today

starting today, some new laws go into effect. one in minnesota addresses first responders who are diagnosed with "postá traumatic stress disorder." kimt news 3's annalisa pardo explains. the new law states that if a public safety employee like a firefighter or police officer is diagnoised with pátásád... it's going to be presumed to be from the job. if diagnosed, the person could then receive "workers comp." according to rochester firefighter captain caleb feine.... it's a step in the right direction. it's extremely important to keep up with the times and we're giving support to people who need it now in the places we need it. and new studies are finding, it really is a need. according to ---- over 50 percent of firefighter deaths are due to stress and exhaustion not( fires... and about 30 percent of firefighters report having depression or pátásád. it also finds in the post 9á11 era, 47 percent of police officers reported having depression and anxiety. we see some things sometime, they're not easy to handle. and everybody handles those things differently so you know, it's important that we take care of our own in that aspect. the workers comp does not( apply to a first responder who get pátásád from something like disciplinary action or a demotion... only if the diagnosis is from being on duty at the job. in about 20 minutes we take a look at another new law going in effect today, this one aiming to help minors 16 and under.