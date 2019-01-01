Clear
CURE Survey

A Rochester group wants to hear your voice as they fight to make their own heard

Posted: Mon Dec 31 20:46:56 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 20:46:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for CURE Survey

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year ends and new leadership is stepping in both locally and nationallyá one rochester group is fighting to make their voices heard... and they want to hear yours too. communities united for rochester empowerment is a group of volunteers who say they hold decision makers accountableá and one of their main inniatives is raising the minimum wage. this is a look at the survey they are asking community members to participate in... they plan on sharing the results with law makers to show the need for better wages and benefits.xxx "trying to see if the workers are wanting to unite with our organization to make a change with these new elected officials we have to pressure them to see if they will help us with our financial stability. you can find the survey on their facebook page... the organization is also
Cold temperatures ring in the new year.
