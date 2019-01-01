Speech to Text for Ringing in the new year sober

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the holidays can be a very tempting time for recovering or recovered adicts... but those with 'recovery is happening' in rochester say celebrating without drugs or alcohol is easy, and just as fun. the groups offers peer to peer services for addicts. the director of operations tells kimt there are many options of ringing in the new year that don't involve being under the influence... and asking your loved ones to respect your boundaries is the first step.xxx "maybe go to a movie take the family to a movie maybe start a tradition at home where you have a nice meal and play a family game maybe go bowling or tubing. those are the things that you need to pull back into your life." if you or someone you know is looking for an alcohol free party to celebrate at this evening, we found a new years eve dance happening at the blue moon ballroom that's going on until 12á30.///