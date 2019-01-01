Speech to Text for Sudanese community holds vigil

other side of the world that has people in rochester calling for change. political turmoil in sudan is reportedly killing people in the african country. on saturday community members in rochester... some who have relatives in sudan took to the streets to demand change. today they are holding a vigil to rememer the loved ones they lost. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox reports. vo:on a winter's night... the rochester sudanese community nat:flickers vo: has something to keep them warm. sot: it's really unfair the situation there. vo:the final day of 2018 and these men and women are raising awareness for what's happening in their home country... as protesters march on the street demanding basic nessecities like food and gas. but the night was also quiet... a time to remember the activists who died. nat: this kid right here was shot in the head he was shot in the head ok vo:sudanese community members say the government is masking the turomoil overseas. sot: the government is reporting 19 which is absoutly incorrect. vo:the human rights watch cited independent groups saying 40 people have been killed in nearly 2 weeks and for talal dahab it hits even closer to home. sot: my own personal colleauges and classmates who are doctors there working in sudan when they came out in the streets and just said no they are fed up. lots of them have been arrested. i have more than 10 of them who have been arrested. vo: but the winter temperatures aren't stopping organizer mohammed jafaráalákaá leaf from holding the government accountable. sot: our goal is to prosecute the criminals to the fullest extent of the law. and we will not stop until the government goes down that's our purpose we're not asking for bread. we're not asking for medicine. we're not asking for gas. we're they're not just raising